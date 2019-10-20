US Rep. Bryan Steil, Wisconsin's 1st District Congressman, on Friday announced Wisconsin’s Department of Justice was awarded more than $4.2 million in grant money to reduce and prevent domestic violence. The grants were awarded through the Violence Against Women Act, which Steil voted to reauthorize earlier this year.
“There is no partisanship when it comes to protecting women and girls. This money will go directly to services that help survivors and ensure the perpetrators of these evil crimes are brought to justice. I’ll continue supporting these critical programs to end violence against women.”
