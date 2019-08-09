The Rock County Sheriff's Office issued an alert on Friday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections (DCC), Richard A. Isabell, will be relocating to 1612 E. M-H Townline Road, Milton, on Aug. 13.
Isabell was convicted of first degree sexual assault on July 1, 1988, and first degree sexual assault of a child on August 6, 1991.
While placed at 1612 E. M-H Townline Road, Milton, conditions of Isabell’s supervision include, but are not limited to: no unsupervised contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no contact with victims; no consumption of alcohol or drugs; comply with standard sex offender rules; and cooperate with GPS monitoring.
The sheriff's office alert says notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.
For further information, contact DCC at 608-758-6075 or visit the Sex Offender Registry at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.