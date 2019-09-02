Roger L. Goodger, age 72, of Milton, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an accident at his home.
Roger was born on February 7, 1947, in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Edward and Ennes (Johnson) Goodger. He graduated from Milton Union High School in 1965 and was drafted in the Army. He attended Southwestern Technical School for two years learning ag mechanics. He married Diane Hill on March 18, 1978, at the Emerald Grove Congregational Church.
Roger worked for Rock County Highway Department as a patrolman, as well as farming for 20 years. He enjoyed bowling from the 1970s to 1990s in two 900 scratch leagues, played in Edgerton on a 30-and-over league softball for 10 years, was an original member of the Milton Men’s Softball League, and played in a Prairie Woods Golf Men’s league on Thursday nights. He participated in the local annual threshing bee, enjoyed collecting antique farm machinery, reading, collecting Farmall Cubs mini tractors as well as other Farmall antique attachments and equipment.
Roger is survived by his wife, Diane; sons Patrick (Tina), Eric (Krystal); brothers Jerome (Sally), Douglas, James (Elaine) and William; grandchildren: Taylor, Kelsey, Logan and Sophia Goodger. Roger is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter at birth.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Emerald Grove Congregational Church, Janesville, with Pastor Mike Ligman officiating. Visitation time will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and Wednesday September 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.