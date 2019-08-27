Milton head girls tennis coach Ethan Langer is going to need his players to step it up a bit this season.
The Red Hawks return just three of their 10 starters from last year, making Milton a relatively inexperienced group heading into the season.
“It’s going to be a big step up for all of them,” Langer said. “They’re realizing what we need to do in practice, how much work we need to put in.”
The first step of the season got underway on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Badger High School Invitational.
Milton went 0-3 in matches on Friday, and rebounded a bit with a 1-2 effort on Saturday.
The senior duo of Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi found success at No. 1 doubles for the Red Hawks, earning a 4-2 record over the weekend.
The pair’s wins came against Elkhorn (6-0, 6-2), Watertown (7-5, 3-6, 10-6), Fort Atkinson (6-3, 6-1) and Stoughton (7-5, 6-3).
“From what I saw this weekend, they’re going to have a really strong season,” Langer said. “They’re playing really well together already.”
Both return to the Red Hawks as varsity players from last season. Lebakken played at No. 1 doubles last season, making it all the way to the sectional meet with former partner Katie Chesebro.
Choi played at No. 2 doubles for Milton last year.
“Emily has adapted to Christina very quickly,” Langer said. “Christina’s personality allows for that. She’s one of the more vocal people on team, really likes to have a lot of fun. They have great chemistry on the court already.”
The Red Hawks also found success at No. 3 doubles, with the junior duo of Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek dropping just one match over the weekend, going 5-1.
The pair won matches against Elkhorn (2-6, 6-4, 10-5), Watertown (6-2, 6-2), Fort Atkinson (forfeit), Stoughton (7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-6) and Janesville Parker (6-3, 6-1).
“They were very dominant at their position,” Langer said.
The senior duo of Parker Wilkinson and Chloe Garber collected two wins at the invitational, which put the Red Hawks’ overall doubles record for the tournament at 11-7.
On the singles side of things, junior Kelly Poszaj found the most success for Milton. She was bumped up to the varsity team after the first day of the invitational and collected a 2-1 record on Saturday.
She won 6-2, 6-4 against her Fort Atkinson opponent and 6-4, 6-3 versus Janesville Parker.
Sophomore Natalie Niemeyer, who played No. 3 singles for the Red Hawks last season, looks to make the step up to the No. 1 flight this season.
“It’s a big step up definitely, but she can handle it,” Langer said. “She’ll play more and get better as the year goes on.”
Niemeyer competed just on Friday for Milton, unable to pick up any match wins.
Sophomore Amelia Smithson, senior Ella Tremel and junior Emily McNett all got singles experience at the tournament over the weekend as well.
Milton got a little taste of how the Badger South could go this season at the tournament. The Red Hawks played Watertown, Fort Atkinson and Stoughton, losing to the Goslings and Vikings, but besting the Blackhawks 4-3.
Langer said he expects Stoughton and Monona Grove to be a pair of teams the Red Hawks could be trying to chase at the top of the conference.
Overall Milton went 1-5 as a team at the invitational.
The Red Hawks took on Baraboo in the Badger Challenge Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Milton High School tennis courts. Results were not available by publication time.
“I just want all the players to continue to improve week by week,” Langer said.
