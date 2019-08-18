A food truck rally will take place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, in Schilberg Park.
Vendors include:
• Jak’s Ohana (Hawaiian food)
• Jakarta Cafe (Indonesian food)
• Jakarta BBQ
• Cool Mode (ice cream)
• Fast N Fresh
The event will welcome back School District of Milton staff and serve as a scholarship fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.