The City of Milton Common Council approved on Nov. 19 a three-year contract with members of the city of Milton police union, covering a period between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2022.
Members of the Milton Professional Police Association ratified the contract on Nov. 11, according to a memo to council provided by City Administrator Al Hulick.
Wages, as outlined within the new contract, include a 3% increase in 2020, and increases of 1% in 2021 and 2022.
Wage increases came with additional language stating: “or what is budgeted for non-represented protective service employees, whichever is greater.”
The new contract further calls for police department members to increase their employee share of health insurance contributions from 14%, the percentage employees paid in 2019, to 15% in 2020, 16% in 2021, and 17% in 2022.
According to Hulick, 14% is the current level paid by non-represented employees currently enrolled in the city’s health plan. Language requiring union employees to pay the same amount as the non-represented protective service employees or the stipulated increases, whichever is less, was added to the contract, Hulick wrote.
The contract increases compensatory time accrual from 80 hours to 114, he wrote.
The contract also reduces the maximum amount of sick leave to be paid out at retirement from 720 hours to 510, Hulick wrote, and allows the city to pay out up to 42.5 hours on the first payroll in December if the employee has at least 510 hours in their sick leave bank. Annual payouts will be placed in a Post Employment HRA (health reimbursement arrangement), Hulick wrote.
The contract allows police union members to accrue one day (8 hours) of sick leave each month, Director of Finance Dan Nelson said. With the new contract, once the 510-hour threshold is met, the member can bank 42.5 hours in an HRA, he said.
