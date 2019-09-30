The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter will host its first Madison Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Walk allows ALS patients, families and supporters to walk in honor of those currently battling ALS and in memory of those we have lost to ALS.
Fueled by hope and community support, the Madison Walk will advocate for a world without ALS. Melanie Roach-Bekos, executive director, shares, “There are no ALS survivors. None. ALS is a death sentence. We need to change this. Together we can.”
Walkers can attend in Halloween costumes and this will be a family fun event.
All of the money raised stays in Wisconsin to help Wisconsin ALS patients and their families, Roach-Bekos said, adding, "We see it as neighbor helping neighbor."
The Walk takes place on Oct. 26, 2019 at Vilas Park. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk officially begins at 10 a.m. Join the after party for food, beverages, kid’s entertainment and live music.
Visit the walk website to register or join a team at https://donate.alsawi.org/event/2019-madison-walk-to-defeat-als-r/e227965. Participate as an individual, family or make a donation.
