The City of Milton Common Council approved Aug. 20 steps required to “close out” two Residential Exterior Improvement Program grants.
The process, involving the filing of paperwork and an inspection of the completed project by the city’s public works director, is required to reimburse the contractors, City Administrator Al Hulick wrote in a memo to council members.
Projects included driveway replacement work performed at each of the following locations: the Cushman home, 27 East Ash Lane, with a grant of $1,000, and the Rudnitzke home, 601 Parkview Drive, with a grant of $5,000.
Both grants were approved in May.
Seven residential exterior improvement grants have been approved by the city this year. According to Hulick, as of Aug. 6, approximately $1,000 in grant money was still available through the program.
The city anticipates continuing the program next year, at which time another $25,000 is expected to become available for grants.
The Residential Exterior Improvement Program offers matching grants capped at $5,000 per project to qualifying residents.
The program is in its first year and was approved by council in February.
