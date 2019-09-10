Freshman Hannah Dunk’s nine-hole 35 highlighted the last three events for the Milton girls golf team that saw the Red Hawks compete in two invitationals and one conference dual.
Milton finished 11th at the University Ridge Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at University Ridge Golf Course.
The Red Hawks then competed in the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7, placing fifth at the event held at Pleasant View Golf Course.
On Monday, Sept. 9, Milton defeated Oregon in a Badger South Conference dual at Foxboro Golf Club thanks in part to Dunk’s 35.
University Ridge Invitational
Milton placed 11th out of 12 teams at the University Ridge Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course, the site of the WIAA state tournament.
“The course can get the best of you if you don’t put the golf ball in the right spots and that will be something that benefits us later on in the season if we find ourselves back there,” Milton head coach Brad Farnsworth said.
The Red Hawks collected 380 team strokes.
Dunk carded an 82 to lead the Red Hawks.
Junior Reagan Moisson collected an 86, good for second on Milton. Milton’s 380 was rounded out with a 105 from sophomore Molly Jaeggi and a 107 from senior Desi Dorcey.
Cardinal Invitational
The Red Hawks finished fifth at Pleasant View Golf Course with 361 strokes
Middleton won its own invitational with a team score of 315.
Dunk placed fifth overall in the 108-player field with an 81. Dunk collected one birdie and pared half of the holes with nine on the day.
Moisson was five strokes behind her freshman teammate, carding an 86.
Moisson holed two birdies and collected five pars.
Junior Callie Hakala recorded 93 strokes at the No. 4 spot for Milton.
Jaeggi got the Red Hawks to their 361 with a 101. Sophomore Sara Kronberg fired a 119 at the No. 5 spot.
Oregon Dual
Dunk collected her nine-hole low for the season with a 35 to lead the Red Hawks to victory over the Panthers.
Milton collected 176 strokes, while Oregon amassed 199 strokes.
Dunk never had more than five strokes on a hole and only recorded one bogey on the day. She also birdied three holes and came away with pars on five holes.
“Hannah continues to show a lot of growth and I am proud of the way she is performing,” Farnsworth said. “She’s a special player for us.”
Moisson kept up with her 86-round pace from the previous two events with a nine-hole 43.
Jaeggi fired a 48 for the Red Hawks. Dorcey and Pember carded a 50 and 51, respectively.
The Red Hawks will take on Watertown in a Badger South Conference dual Friday, Sept. 13, at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.
