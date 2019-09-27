The Blackhawk Community Credit Union (BHCCU) grand opening, held Sept. 26, from 3-7 p.m., drew an estimated attendance of 600, said BHCCU CEO Sherri Stumpf. Residents from the Milton and Janesville area, and the extended Blackhawk Community Credit Union communities came out to tour the newly remodeled Milton branch, 110 Parkview Drive, enjoy free food, games and what many described as the inviting fall weather. The Milton branch was formerly located at 701 S. Janesville Street. Following are photographs from the event. 

