A new season, and a lot of new players.
The Milton High School boys soccer team returns just six players to the roster from last year’s team.
“We have a pretty new team this year,” Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said.
“I would say a good chunk of our players are coming up from JV from last year,” he added.
The young Red Hawks started off their 2019 campaign with a bit of a heartbreaker, losing to Beaver Dam, 2-1. It was a goal from the Golden Beavers in the waning seconds of the game that broke the 1-1 tie.
The first goal of the game came from Beaver Dam in the 73rd minute.
Milton responded shortly after in the 79th minute with a goal from sophomore Gavin Clarquist. The score was assisted by fellow sophomore Joey Leverenz.
With the game about to end in the 90th minute, the Golden Beavers struck with another goal right before the clock hit 90.
Senior goalie Maverick Attwod had six saves in the defeat.
Beaver Dam narrowly edged out Milton in shots on goals at 8-6.
“For this being the first varsity game for roughly 75 percent of our players tonight, I was happy,” Wagner said.
After a scoreless first half against East Troy, Milton got on the board quickly in the second with 50th-minute goal from senior forward Declan Riley. Leverenz was once again credited with the assist.
“Their [Riley and Leverenz] midfield play really helped us and they were the difference makers,” Wagner said.
It would be the only goal of the game as Attwood and the Milton defense kept a clean sheet.
“It was a bit of a scrappy win, but we got the win,” Wagner said.
The Trojans had their chances, firing 10 shots on goal, with Attwood saving all 10.
“We’ll definitely lean on him [Attwood] to keep up in some games,” Wagner said.
“He knows how we try to play. He’s a great shot stopper. He kept us in a lot of games last year. Looking for the same thing this year,” Wagner added.
Senior defensive mid Lukas Mullen and junior Bryce Eckert, also on the Milton defense, join Attwood as captains on the Red Hawks, and players Milton should be able to rely on throughout the year.
Early on the season, Wagner has referred to Eckert as a ‘rock’ in the Milton defense.
As far as offensive production, Wagner is hoping Riley can be a go-to guy for the Red Hawks.
Milton finished 3-3-1 in the Badger South last season, good for fifth. Oregon won the conference with a 6-0-1 record, and then went on to win the WIAA Division 2 State Championship.
“They had a phenomenal senior group last year, went to state, won it,” Wagner said. “I think they’ll always reload.”
Wagner also expects Monona Grove to be right up near Oregon at the top of the standings.
“I would imagine those two will be fighting at the top and we’ll do everything we can to stay up there as well,” Wagner said.
“I would love to finish in the top half of the Badger Conference, top three, top four. And who knows, maybe surprise one of those two teams, Monona Grove or Oregon,” he added.
After losing to the Panthers in the regional championship last year, a goal for the Red Hawks this year will be to fight for a regional crown.
“I think we’re a school that can consistently vie for a regional championship,” Wagner said. “I feel like we have enough talent this year that we could pull it off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.