The Milton wrestling team overcame a 27-12 deficit versus Oregon as the Red Hawks defeated the Panthers, 48-33, in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday, Dec. 19, in Oregon.
Millton then finished 24th at the Al Dvorak Invitational Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, at Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Ill.
Against Oregon, freshman Matt Haldiman started off the night with a fall at 120 pounds to put Milton up 6-0, but the Panthers would go on to win five of the next six matches.
But, the Red Hawks ended the dual winning six of the last seven matches of the night.
“We wrestled hard and got the win, so I’m happy about that,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said.
Milton scored six points in all eight of its match wins Thursday, earning seven pins and one forfeit victory.
Following Haldiman’s fall, sophomore Hunter Kieliszewski picked up Milton’s next pin of the night with one at 132 pounds.
Sophomore Kade Desormeau snapped the Panthers four-match winning streak, earning a pin 3 minutes, 7 seconds in the 170-pound bout.
Senior Jordan Stivarius got a similar result, earning a pin 3:20 into the 182-pound match. After sophomore Caleb Peters fell at 195 pounds, senior Jordan Hergert got Milton back on the board with a fall 14 seconds into the 220-pound match.
The win cut the Milton deficit down to 33-30 with three matches remaining. Senior Brody Reed got the Red Hawks the lead at 285 pounds, winning with a second-round fall. The Nilo brothers capped off the night with 12 points, with sophomore Riley Nilo earning a forfeit at 106 pounds and freshman Royce Nilo winning at 113 pounds with a first-round pin.
Al Dvorak Invitational
The Red Hawks placed 24th at the 34-team Al Dvorak Invitational, collecting 52 points. Lombard (Ill.) won with 311.5 points.
Riley Nilo finished with the Red Hawks’ best finish, placing sixth at 106 pounds. He was defeated by Carol Stream’s Paul Woo in the fifth-place match via injury.
Milton will wrestle Watertown in a Badger South Conference dual on Jan. 3 in Watertown at 7 p.m.
