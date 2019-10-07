KANDU's Fish Fry & Harvest Buffet is to be held at The Armory located at 10 S High St., Janesville on Friday, Oct. 11, and Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. No reservations required.
Adult tickets for those 12 and older are $13.95, children 4-11 are $8.50, and kids 3 and under are free. On November 15, veterans eat for free.
This all-you-can-eat fish fry buffet features golden batter fried cod along with a cornucopia of additional seasonal entrees and sides. Assorted desserts and a cash bar will be open throughout serving hours. Take out is available.
Visit www.kanduindustries.com/fish-fry-harvest-buffet for more information.
