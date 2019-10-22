Pauline Boldt, 95, Milton, died Sunday at Our House Senior Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
