Project 16:49, in cooperation with local businesses, is hosting its annual back-to-school collection drive to support our community’s unaccompanied homeless teens. Last year, the organization distributed 150 backpacks filled with supplies to help students start the school year; and distributed more than 600 full-size hygiene bags throughout the year.
In addition to school supplies, the organization is seeking donations of personal hygiene items, grab-n-go foods, TracFones, and gift cards. Gift cards are utilized throughout the year to assist youth with emergency and basic needs such as: food, undergarments and clothing, medication and health items, and gas. Monetary gifts also are appreciated.
Each year, more than 300 Rock County youth are identified as both homeless and unaccompanied, meaning they cannot live, or live safely, with a parent or guardian. Project 16:49 assists these youth with basic needs, referrals and case management, and works to ensure they have access to the services and support they need to complete their high school education and increase their self-sufficiency. The organization also operates two transitional living homes.
Gift cards and financial donations may be sent to Project 16:49 at: 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, WI 53545.
Other items may be dropped off at collection bins in Milton at Dave's Ace Hardware, 430 S. John Paul Road, Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St. and Pene Jenta, 613 W. Madison Ave.
If interested in hosting a collection drive, or to arrange the drop-off of large donations, please contact Project 16:49 at (608) 314-5501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.