The Milton High School soccer team earned a 1-0 win over East Troy Thursday at Anderson Field in Milton.
Senior Declan Riley scored the only goal of the game, which came in the 50th minute.
Sophomore Joey Leverenz assisted on the play.
The Red Hawks will be back in action Tuesday at Westosha Central at 6:30 p.m.
A full recap of the game will appear in the next edition of the Milton Courier.
