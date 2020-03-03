The State of Wisconsin has just over 25,000 registered sex offenders.
At Monday’s Harmony town board meeting, Robert Fugate, Department of Corrections sex offender registration specialist, shared that number and talked about how the state’s sex offender registry works.
He said the 25,000 includes people who have completed their sentence, are required to register for life but are no longer living in Wisconsin. The number also includes people who have moved to Wisconsin after registering in another state.
In Rock County, there are about 530 registered sex offenders.
Statistically, he said sex offenders know their victim (about 93% of the time when the victim is a child and about 75% when the victim is an adult).
“Stranger on stranger incidences are very rare,” Fugate said.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections sex offender registry was established in June 1997. The introductory page at https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public states the purpose of the registry is “to promote public awareness concerning the potential threat that sex offenders pose.”
People who are convicted of, adjudicated or committed for a violation, solicitation, conspiracy or attempt to commit a violation of any registerable offense on or after Dec. 25, 1993, must register. That includes people who have been in prison, on probation or parole or in a mental or county correctional institution Dec. 25, 1993, for a registerable offense.
If someone had fully completed the term of their sentence prior to this date, they would not be required to register.
Some offenses require mandatory lifetime registration. Other offenses require registration for the term of a sentence plus 15 years following the expiration of the sentence.
Offenders are required to report information such as where they live and work, email accounts, internet identifiers (Facebook, Instagram), and provide updated photographs.
Not all registered sex offenders are under supervision.
An offender who is on active supervision is an individual who is on probation, parole or extended supervision.
“They have rules they have to follow, they report to a probation and parole agent,” Fugate said.
Someone who is on active supervision would have to have their residence preapproved.
When a registered sex offender calls Fugate with an address change, he updates the information in the registry, he does not give approval or disapproval.
“The registry is not supervision,” he emphasized.
Who is in the registry?
“Community notification is not done on most sex offender registrants,” Fugate said. “The ones that you generally see in the paper are individuals who have most likely been convicted of multiple offenses.”
When that notification process begins, he said that individual is mostly likely still incarcerated.
Corrections field supervisor Sara Leidholdt, who was with Fugate Monday, said the law enforcement within the jurisdiction where the offender will be released determines what type of notification will go out to the community.
Community members can sign up for email notifications on the sex offender registry website.
The registry can be used to search names of specific individuals and within three miles of a specific address.
Fugate suggests people do a search using their address, their loved ones’ addresses and anywhere their children may be visiting.
“Share this information with as many people as you want to so that way the word gets out,” Fugate said.
A search that can provide a map and a listing of registered sex offenders that live within a particular radius.
More information is on the sex offender registry website. The FAQ section lists the notification process, community placement, supervision, victim assistance and more.
