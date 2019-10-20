Beth Agnes Miller-Stoll, 69, of Madison, recently residing at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at University Hospital in Madison. No services are scheduled at this time. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Death Notice: Beth Agnes Miller-Stoll, 69
