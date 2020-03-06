The Janesville Noon Rotary club selected Milton High School students Claire Lebakken and Emily Lebakken as March’s Students of the Month.
Claire Lebakken, daughter of Randall and Julie Lebakken of Janesville, is a member of the National Honor Society and National French Honor Society. She is part of the Senior High Youth at Hope Lutheran Church in Milton. Through that organization and Next Step, she has participated in two mission trips. Outside of her school and volunteer commitments, Claire can be found assisting customers at Dave’s Ace Hardware or pursuing her passion of horseback riding.
Following graduation, Claire plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. She will pursue a degree in computer science and homeland security.
Emily Lebakken, daughter of Randall and Julie Lebakken of Janesville, is a member of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society. She serves as president of the Interact Club and is an active member of Milton High School’s Spanish Club. Emily is a volunteer at MercyHealth and a member of the Hope Lutheran Church of Milton’s youth group. Through that organization she has participated in two mission trips. A student athlete as well, Emily has been on the girls tennis team all four years of her high school career. Three years, she has played varsity and will be co-captain this year. Emily is a great lover of music and plays the piano. She has received a superior rating for her talents from the National Federation of Music Club’s festivals for the past nine years.
Following graduation, Emily plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, to pursue a degree in aeronautical science.
