Construction on additions and renovations at the School District of Milton’s four elementary schools is scheduled to begin this month and be completed in August 2020.
A sure sign of construction, JP Cullen has set up a trailer outside Milton High School. A full-time project manager from JP Cullen will oversee all of the projects and that will be his base of operations. Construction job superintendents also will set up base there, and once construction begins, progress meetings will be held there, said Michael Huffman, president of Huffman Facility Development, which is serving as the school district’s owner’s representative.
Construction bids for the elementary school projects are due Oct. 8.
Huffman provided updates to the school board on Sept. 23.
Design
Plunkett Raysich Architects in Milwaukee on Sept. 13 issued construction documents for elementary school projects.
Boelter, a food service design, equipment and supply company based in Milwaukee, met with the school district kitchen staff and the design team and is working on kitchen design. Revised kitchen designs were reviewed with Nutrition Team Director Michael Gosdek and approved for the elementary and middle schools.
PRA has solicited proposals from acoustical consultants to assist with the design and analysis of sound control for the middle school and high school (music spaces, pool and large common spaces).
Construction
Sixteen firms and 30 individuals attended the potential bidders conference held Sept. 10 to generate interest in the projects.
“It’s not necessarily a feature of every project,” said Huffman. “We wanted to be a little more proactive.”
JP Cullen issued elementary school bid packages on Sept. 16 and conducted a pre-bid tour of the elementary schools Sept. 19. School district Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz said at the Sept. 23 school board meeting that three additional dates would be set up for tours.
“Remodeling is a significant part of what we’re going to accomplish at the elementary schools,” Huffman said. Seeing the schools helps the bidders understand the complexities involved, he added.
Tours are mandatory for some portions of the bid package.
Bids are to be received before 2 p.m. Oct. 8 by both JPC and Huffman Facility Development, depending on whether JP Cullen is submitting a bid. JP Cullen, as the construction manager, will receive bids on electrical, HVAC, painting and other work. For work scopes that JP Cullen is interested in self-performing, they and all interested subtractors are to submit bids directly to HFD. For instance, Huffman said JP Cullen wants to be a bidder, for instance masonry.
“Masonry is a fairly big part of what we’re doing at the elementary schools because we have some additions to the space,” Huffman said. “I think we’re going to do well in terms of that particular category.”
Elementary school bids will be presented at the Oct. 14 school board meeting. Here the project team will compare bids with project estimate/budget and seek approval to advance into construction.
For pre-construction work, Huffman Facility Development has engaged ECS, an engineering consulting firm based in Brookfield, to conduct soils and concrete testing for all of the projects.
