The well-used playground equipment original to the 1998 construction of Schilberg Park is scheduled for replacement in the 2020-21 school year.
“That playground has been a very hot commodity over its life,” said Milton School District Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz.
At a school board meeting last month Schantz said “bringing this playground back up to speed" would require an investment almost greater than replacing it as a whole.
“We found out over the last few years that many of the parts needing to be replaced,” he said.
Also, the equipment is not handicap accessible currently.
Schantz outlined what the replacement playground might include.
He said there would still be two areas: one for older children (ages 5-12) and one for younger children (ages 2-5).
Both areas would be wheelchair accessible.
The area for younger children likely will include a variety of slides, play panels and an Orb Rocker.
The area for older children likely will include a variety of slides, a net climber, ninja course and freestanding spinners.
“We would donate the existing equipment to Kids Around the World,” he said. “They take old playgrounds especially the real bones of it and ship it to a needy community around the world. It would be really cool to have that playground live on somewhere else.”
Schantz said somewhere around the week of July 13 the nonprofit will be coming to remove the pieces they will relocated.
"We would then expect the installation of the new equipment to take place the week of July 20th," he said. "Those dates are approximate right now and we will hame out the exact logistics as it gets closer."
The school board approved the new playground equipment Feb. 24 as part of the five-year capital maintenance and improvement plan. The $85,000 for the improvements will come out of the district's community service fund (Fund 80).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.