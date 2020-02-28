WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Bryan Steil attended a congressional-wide briefing on the coronavirus by public health and infectious disease experts.
“Today’s briefing provided an update on the Administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus. Protecting our communities will require federal, state, and local officials to work together. I support Congress movingly quickly to provide funding to fight this disease. Anyone in Southeast Wisconsin wanting up-to-date information should visit cdc.gov,” said Steil.
At the briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, stressed the need for additional coronavirus testing kits. Health officials also noted that the public can keep themselves healthy by utilizing the same techniques to prevent any respiratory tract infection such as washing your hands and coughing into your elbow.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) encourages those with questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus to call the designated hotline at 1-800-CDC-INFO.
Steil and Members of Congress were briefed by the following officials: Dr. Robert Kadlec, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Health and Human Services; Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Director, National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, National Institute of Health; Dr. Robert R. Redfield, M.D., Director, Center for Disease Control; Dr. Stephen Hahn, M.D., Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Mr. Gary Rasicot, Acting Assistant Secretary, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, Department of Homeland Security; Mr. David Stilwell, Assistant Secretary for East Asian Pacific Affairs, State Department; Mr. Robert Salesses, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Homeland Defense Integration and Defense Support of Civil Authorities, Department of Defense; and Brigadier General (Dr.) Paul Friedrichs, M.D., Joint Staff Surgeon, Joint Chiefs of Staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.