Senior Dane Nelson will play in the WFCA All Star Charity Football Game on July 18 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
“Thank you to all who have supported me so far,” Nelson said in a Facebook post. “I am very proud to announce that I was selected to play in the WFCA All Star Charity Football Game benefiting Children’s Wisconsin.”
Nelson is raising money for Children’s Wisconsin, a children’s hospital located in Milwaukee.
Nelson’s Donation page can be found at www.chwevents.org under WFCA All Star Football Games. On that page, there is a find a player/team tab, which can be used to find Nelson’s personal page.
In his senior season at wide receiver, Nelson caught 23 passes for 646 yards, good for 28.1 yards per reception. He also grabbed 11 touchdown passes.
The Red Hawks finished with a 9-2 record and earned a share of the Badger South Conference title.
Nelson will play for the South Large Team.
Senior Abbie Campion — who will play in the girls basketball WBCA Division 2 All Star Game on June 19 — is also still raising money for the MAAC fund for her game.
Donations can be made at wisbca.org/allstar-game/donation-banner.
