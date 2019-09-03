I was at a grocery store in Janesville at about 5:30 p.m. on a Sunday when a stranger approached me. (I rotate which grocery stores I go to. Sometimes I go to more than one.)
With ads in hand and steps from my vehicle, I saw a woman wearing a tank top featuring a large skull. I knew that the woman approaching me rather swiftly wanted something from me. Maybe her vehicle battery needed a jump, in which case I would say I’m sorry, I’m not your person. It’s not my thing.
But she didn’t have a car problem. She said she had a credit card problem. She was trying to buy a bunch of groceries but her card was rejected. She was in the parking lot asking people for “a buck or two” to buy some groceries.
The timing of this stranger approaching me was ironic. Earlier in the week, a stranger in the vehicle ahead of me had bought my coffee. Now, a stranger was asking me for money, “a couple bucks.”
Earlier this summer, we saw people in Washington, D.C., on the streets asking for money. I was prepared to not give them money.
I don’t live in Janesville, but I felt compelled to help the woman who said she needed help. At the same time, I didn’t know if I believed her story. She said she had already gotten people to help her and had $11. I asked her where her groceries were (in the store). She said she was sure that they had already been put back on the shelves by now. I was willing to buy something for her but I wasn’t going to give her money. Cash isn’t always something I carry nor did I want to fish through my purse. I kept walking to the store. She followed. She asked me how this was going to work. She asked me if she got a gallon of milk, would I buy it for her. I said sure. She went to the get the milk and I paid for it at the service desk.
I wanted to help, but I don’t have a lot of money. What did she really need? Did she really need groceries? I started thinking of various organizations who could help her more than I could.
How many times had she told the story that she told me? What was her real story?
What was my story? How can I make a difference?
My kids said they would have given the woman two dollars (and gone on with their lives).
I wondered how I, how we can really make a difference.
I wished I had had a list of the resources available in Rock County.
I thought back to a news release I had received days before.
United Way’s 211 is free, accessible 24/7/365, completely confidential and available in more than 180 languages.
All it takes to connect with a 211 specialist is a toll-free call by dialing 211, text your zip code to 898211, or visit 211wisconsin.org to conduct a keyword search of the extensive database.
Every day, people across our region are struggling but don’t know where to turn for help. United Way’s 211 is free, accessible 24/7/365, completely confidential and available in more than 180 languages.
Director of 211 Rachel Gundacker said, “Through 211, people can access information and referrals on crisis support, disaster assistance, food, health care and insurance assistance, stable housing and utilities payment assistance, employment services, veteran services and childcare and family services.” Gundacker continued, “No matter the situation, the highly trained specialists at 211 listen, identify underlying problems, and connect people in need with community resources and services that can help to improve their lives.”
In 2018 alone, 211s in the U.S. answered more than 11 million calls. Rock County residents placed more than 3,000 calls to 211 last year. Communities with the highest call volume were Beloit, Janesville, Edgerton, Evansville and Milton, respectively. The top Blackhawk Region United Way referrals by need were: electric service payment assistance, rental payment assistance, food pantries, community shelters, and homeless motel vouchers.
To connect with a 211 specialist dialing 211, text your zip code to 898211, or visit 211wisconsin.org to conduct a key word search. Social service providers interested in registering their programs with 211 may also dial 211 or visit 211wisconsin.org for more information.
