Bryan Steil announced that the 2020 Artistic Discovery Contest is now open to high school students throughout Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. The winner of the 2020 Artistic Discovery Contest will have their art displayed in the halls of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“I am excited to officially open the 2020 Artistic Discovery Contest. This is a great opportunity for high school students to show off their artistic abilities. I look forward to reviewing the submissions. Good luck to all students,” said Steil.
Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation and our district.
Each high school in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District may select up to four entries to submit. Artwork is due to one of our three Constituent Services Centers no later than April 8, 2020. If students have questions, they should contact their art teachers.
The Artistic Discovery Contest is open to all high school students in the First Congressional District. The winning artwork of our district's competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country.
Artwork entered in the contest may be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive framed and must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions.
- Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
- Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
- Collages - must be two dimensional
- Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
- Mixed Media - use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photography
More information can be found on Steil’s website.
The 2019 winner was Kylee Kappers from Kenosha.
