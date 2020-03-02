On Feb. 29, the Milton High School Music Department participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association District Solo & Ensemble Festival at Monroe High School.

Students in Class A (the most difficult) who earned a rating of 1* qualified for the State Solo & Ensemble Festival held at UW-Whitewater on April 25. Vocal results for Milton High School were as follows:

Class A – 1* Rating (Qualified for State Festival):

Duet: Emily Hendrickson & Kelly Ploszaj

Classical Solo: Adora Astin, Kaylee Michaels, Sam Munger, Eleanor Parker, Lauren Pierce, Kelly Ploszaj, Carolina Herrera, Kylie Shaw

Musical Theater Solo: Karisa Chesebro, Madison Manor, Sam Munger, Eleanor Parker, Lauren Pierce, Alexandra Pingel, Kelly Ploszaj, Grace Ruggles, Natalie Silveus, Timothy Wallace

Class A – 1 Rating

Duet: Alexandra Pingel & Eleanor Parker

Classical Solo: Laine Bucklin, Karisa Chesebro, Madison Manor, Alexandra Pingel, Grace Ruggles, Samantha Sullivan, Alexandra Suchanek, Timothy Wallace

Musical Theater Solo: Adora Astin, Julianna Crandall, Kaylee Michaels, Carolina Herrera, Kylie Shaw, Alexandra Suchanek

Class A – 2 Rating

Classical Solo: Aurora Pregler, Anthony Fus, Julianna Crandall, Marissa Jaskula, Natalie Silveus, Alexia Slagle, Kyla Swanson

Musical Theater Solo: Aurora Pregler, Laine Bucklin, Marissa Jaskula, Alexia Slagle, Samantha Sullivan, Kyla Swanson

Class A – 3 Rating

Duet: Adora Astin & Kira Patel

Class B – 1 Rating

Duet: Alexandra Suchanek & Kaylee Michaels

Classical Solo: Hailey Battersby, Madalyn Rosquist, Trinity Velez, Kaydence Whittaker

Class B – 2 Rating

Duet: Amy Faulkner & Anthony Fus

Class C – 1 Rating

Classical Solo: Hannah Pennycook

Class C – 2 Rating

Duet: Ashlyn Ellefson & Jenna Heiman, Alexis Hall & Aisha Butler

Class C – 3 Rating

Duet: Amy Faulkner & Kennedy Schneider

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.