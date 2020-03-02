On Feb. 29, the Milton High School Music Department participated in the Wisconsin School Music Association District Solo & Ensemble Festival at Monroe High School.
Students in Class A (the most difficult) who earned a rating of 1* qualified for the State Solo & Ensemble Festival held at UW-Whitewater on April 25. Vocal results for Milton High School were as follows:
Class A – 1* Rating (Qualified for State Festival):
Duet: Emily Hendrickson & Kelly Ploszaj
Classical Solo: Adora Astin, Kaylee Michaels, Sam Munger, Eleanor Parker, Lauren Pierce, Kelly Ploszaj, Carolina Herrera, Kylie Shaw
Musical Theater Solo: Karisa Chesebro, Madison Manor, Sam Munger, Eleanor Parker, Lauren Pierce, Alexandra Pingel, Kelly Ploszaj, Grace Ruggles, Natalie Silveus, Timothy Wallace
Class A – 1 Rating
Duet: Alexandra Pingel & Eleanor Parker
Classical Solo: Laine Bucklin, Karisa Chesebro, Madison Manor, Alexandra Pingel, Grace Ruggles, Samantha Sullivan, Alexandra Suchanek, Timothy Wallace
Musical Theater Solo: Adora Astin, Julianna Crandall, Kaylee Michaels, Carolina Herrera, Kylie Shaw, Alexandra Suchanek
Class A – 2 Rating
Classical Solo: Aurora Pregler, Anthony Fus, Julianna Crandall, Marissa Jaskula, Natalie Silveus, Alexia Slagle, Kyla Swanson
Musical Theater Solo: Aurora Pregler, Laine Bucklin, Marissa Jaskula, Alexia Slagle, Samantha Sullivan, Kyla Swanson
Class A – 3 Rating
Duet: Adora Astin & Kira Patel
Class B – 1 Rating
Duet: Alexandra Suchanek & Kaylee Michaels
Classical Solo: Hailey Battersby, Madalyn Rosquist, Trinity Velez, Kaydence Whittaker
Class B – 2 Rating
Duet: Amy Faulkner & Anthony Fus
Class C – 1 Rating
Classical Solo: Hannah Pennycook
Class C – 2 Rating
Duet: Ashlyn Ellefson & Jenna Heiman, Alexis Hall & Aisha Butler
Class C – 3 Rating
Duet: Amy Faulkner & Kennedy Schneider
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.