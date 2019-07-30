GO Riteway has expanded its coverage territory over the summer months with additional school districts. Over the next 2 months,GO Riteway Transportation Group will be hiring new team members. To complement the expansion, GO Riteway will be offering a sign-on bonusfor CDL driving and automotive mechanic roles. Anyone hired in a CDL driving role between now and Sept. 30 and anyone hired in a mechanic role between now and Aug. 30, will be eligible for a $1,500 sign-on bonus. GO Riteway is accepting applications for school bus drivers in all of their regions.
No experience is necessary and paid training is provided. Benefits vary based on whether a position is part-time, full-time, non-exempt/hourly, or exempt. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, life insurance or other voluntary worksite insurance offerings such as short-term disability, accident and critical illness/cancer long-term care, and a paid time off program. Retirement 401(k) plan with company match is offered to all employees. If you are interested in learning more and seeing all of the current opportunities at GO Riteway, visit,www.goriteway.com and click on “Drive With Us.”
The owners of GO Riteway, credit the success of the company with great people.
“Thanks to the efforts, honesty and hard work of our employees, our organization has grown in both size and complexity over the past 60-plus years. We hire good people and let them do what they do best,” owner and Chairman Ron Bast said.
Other family members, co-owners and vice-chairs: Rochelle Bast, Wendy Bast and R.J. Bast, echoed Ron Bast’s views when it comes to employees.
“Our drivers, maintenance crew and support staff are the face of GO Riteway. They make it happen every day,” Rochelle Bast said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.