A community is only as healthy as its individual citizens. The information on the internet regarding what it means and looks like to practice good citizenship is quite encompassing. It seems that good citizenship is connected to continuous growth in becoming the best version of ourselves individually as well as collectively. In 1726, Ben Franklin, at the age of 20, put great thought into this idea. He believed, at the age of 20, he was not becoming the person he wanted to be. So, he developed 13 virtues that he set out to master and charted his efforts and progress. They are available today and one can even download a chart modeled off of Ben Franklin’s self-experimentation.
Your community (regardless of where you live) owes you something for the taxes you pay. They owe you services, programs, facilities, and infrastructure that keep a city, village, or township a place where folks can live, get an education or skill, prosper, and grow. Governmental structure is not the only thing that makes a community successful or creates that feeling of “home”.
I would offer that residents owe the community something as well. The people who live, work, attend school, or own a business are what really develops that sense of “this is my home, this is where I belong, where everyone can belong”. It makes sense that good citizenship skills play an important part in developing that refreshing, welcoming, exciting as well as peaceful energy that fortifies a city.
So what citizenship skills/virtues can we all practice to ensure we have a thriving community now and for years to come? I was hoping you would think about that question! Here is a list of possible virtues that might be included in living “The Milton Way”.
We could think about honesty, integrity, responsibility, respectfulness, compassion, kindness, inclusiveness, courtesy, self-discipline, moral courage, love of justice, and civic engagement. I know there could be many versions of this list that would be just as helpful and effective. What might be on your list?
We all hold the office of citizenship no matter what our zip code is. It’s a lifelong office and we don’t even have to watch political ads, run for office, watch debates or fundraise. The office of citizenship is both a privilege and a responsibility. We owe it to our children, friends, family, and neighbors to model and practice the best version of our citizenship selves.
Milton is a lovely city. Wherever I go, I hear wonderful things about our city. I never cease to be charmed by our atmosphere and our residents. There have been times that we missed the mark on citizenship skills. We can always improve. We can each do a little something each day. We can extend that hand, smile at a stranger, be inclusive not cliquey, buy that t-shirt that supports kindness, buy a t-shirt for someone else, or wear your school colors around town or to a school sponsored event, attend a city or school meeting, sign up to volunteer, vote, and practice those virtues! Let’s model good community citizenship and work towards the best version of ourselves together. Finally, a couple of examples for us to celebrate and shout out: The Milton and Milton Township Fire Department put on a fabulous pancake breakfast and big ups to all who came out to share a breakfast together, Complete Census Count Committee had its first meeting, and Milton School District is celebrating breaking ground on their renovations to their facilities.
