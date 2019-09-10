The state Department of Health Services identified four deficiencies in services by Rock County’s Crisis Intervention Unit following an investigation into how the county handled a suicidal teen.
The county has to provide a plan of correction to the state as a result of the July 31 investigation, according to records obtained by Adams Publishing Group.
Family members of Cole Fuller, who died by suicide April 4, believe Rock County officials failed to help Cole during the 45 days he was under county supervision for a Chapter 51 mental health commitment.
Cole’s father, Jeff, filed a complaint with the state, hoping the county would be held accountable for failing his son.
The investigation found Rock County:
- Failed to coordinate for or link Cole and his family with services while Cole was at risk of a crisis.
- Did not complete an adequate crisis plan for Cole in accordance with state statutes and county policies.
- Did not give Cole’s family the option to use formal or informal procedures for resolving complaints and disagreements.
- Failed to provide prompt and adequate treatment, supports and community services.
