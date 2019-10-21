Proposals from two area attorneys to provide legal services for the Rock-Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) were presented for review by two members of the board.
The board met on Oct. 17 at the Edgerton City Hall.
After reviewing the proposals, a decision to hire an attorney was postponed by the RKLD Board of Commissioners until next month.
Board Chairman Alan Sweeney said he solicited a proposal from the Jefferson-based firm Thompson Legal, LLC, and Commissioner Mike Shumaker had acquired a second proposal from Madison-based Stafford Rosenbaum, LLP.
Proposals submitted by both firms used an hourly fee structure, with no retainers required, Sweeney said.
“I think we need at least an attorney who can put contracts and other documents in front of us for review,” Sweeney said.
He said Thompson Legal served as the attorney for the Lake Ripley Management District as well as several municipalities in Jefferson County.
Online information identifies Thompson Legal, LLC, as a Jefferson-based full-service, general practice firm. Formerly known as Brantmeier Law, LLC, Danielle Thompson purchased the firm in 2017. Prior to purchasing the firm, she served as an associate.
A “Legal Representation Agreement” provided by Thompson listed the firm’s rates which ranged from $175 per hour for work done by the principal to $60 per hour for work performed by legal assistants or other office personnel.
Shumaker said he had received an emailed proposal, dated Oct. 17, from the Madison-based legal offices of Stafford Rosenbaum, LLP.
In the proposal the firm identified itself as having a strong team, working primarily “on municipal environmental matters,” and with “a number of lake districts around the state.”
Within its proposal, the firm wrote: “What sets us apart from other firms is our considerable environmental and natural resources law practice.”
Three attorneys signed the letter, including: Larry Konopacki, Paul Kent and Vanessa Wishart.
Rates ranged from $295 per hour for partners to $125 per hour for clerks and paralegals.
