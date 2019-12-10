The Milton boys swimming team finished second at the Comet Invitational, Saturday, Dec. 7, at Delavan-Darien High School.
The Red Hawks finished sixth at the Badger South Conference relays four days earlier on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Stoughton High School.
Sophomore Ryker Bailey and senior Cole Witt came away with Milton’s top finishes at the Comet Invitational. Bailey placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.19 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a 1:01.48.
The finishes helped the Red Hawks collect 404 points, only behind first-place Badger’s 633.
Witt finished third in both the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke with times of 52.46 and 1:09.14, respectively.
Sophomore Eric Schultz clocked in with a time of 5:59.15 in the 500-yard freestyle, good for fourth overall. In the 100-yard backstroke, senior Devin Woodcock placed fourth with a time of 1:09.09.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bailey, Woodcock, Witt and freshman Gavin Bartels came away with a third-place finish in the event with a time of 3:46.30.
The same four also placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:53.22.
Schultz (200-yard freestyle, 2:11.82), Bartels (200-yard individual medley, 2:26.92) and freshman Brady Case (100-yard backstroke, 1:13.54) all finished fifth in their respective events.
Badger South Conference relays
Milton’s 200-yard medley relay highlighted the Red Hawks’ sixth-place finish at the conference relays with a first-place finish in the event.
It was the 200-yard medley relay team of Woodcock, Witt, Bailey and Bartels that placed first in the event with a time of 1:53.90.
In the 300-yard backstroke relay, Bailey, Witt and Woodcock teamed up for a third-place finish with a time of time of 3:14.57.
Milton also placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay with the team of Bailey, Woodcock, Witt and Bartels.
The Red Hawks collected 50 points at the conference meet, while Monona Grove won with 102 points.
Milton will host an invitational Saturday, Dec. 14, at Milton High School at 10 a.m.
