The Rock County Public Health Department is recommending event organizers avoid bringing large groups of people together. The department also recommends canceling or postponing events if feasible. Wisconsin Department of Health Services also recommends canceling or postponing large events and gatherings of more than 250 people.
If an event organizer still plans to host an event, Rock County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval in a news release said: "please communicate to attendees that people should not attend the event if they have been to an area where coronavirus is spreading within the past 14 days. This includes both international travel to Level 2 and 3 countries with widespread illness and domestic travel to states with community transmission." The CDC updates this information daily on its website.
"We encourage event organizers to follow CDC guidance as they plan and host their event. CDC offers ideas such as providing hand sanitizer, offering flexible cancellation policies for attendees, and identifying a space to isolate staff or participants who become ill at an event.
"We know that our recommendations have a tremendous impact on peoples' lives, but this is a critical moment to slow the spread of this disease in our community. The sooner we slow transmission, the more cases we can prevent. We would like people to take the time now to prepare for widespread illness in the future."
Additional information may be found at:
Recommendations on Domestic and International Travel
