The Milton girls golf team picked up back-to-back Badger South Conference wins on Tuesday, Sept. 17, against Fort Atkinson and Wednesday, Sept. 18, versus Monona Grove.
The Red Hawks bested the Blackhawks, 189-205, in a conference dual at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton. Then, Milton defeated the Silver Eagles, 197-230, at Door Creek Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Milton 189, Fort Atkinson 205
Freshman Hannah Dunk carded a 37 to help lead the Red Hawks in their 16-stroke victory over Fort Atkinson.
Dunk collected six pars on the day and birdied one hole, which came on the par-5 ninth hole. Junior Reagan Moisson carded a 47 for the Red Hawks. Moisson holed one par during her nine-hole round.
Sophomore Molly Jaeggi was just three strokes behind Moisson with a 50. She also pared one hole.
Junior Anna Pember fired a 55 for Milton, recording a par on the ninth hole. Senior Desi Dorcey rounded out the Red Hawk five with a 64.
Milton 197, Monona Grove 230
Dunk ended with the low score again for Milton, this time with a 42. This time it was three pars and a birdie for the freshman.
Moisson once again carded a 47 for the Red Hawks. She birdied the par-4 third hole to highlight her day in Cottage Grove.
Jaeggi fired another 50, which included one par in her round. Pember’s 58 put the Red Hawks’ total on the day at 197.
Milton competed at the Badger South Conference Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 24, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will compete in a regional Oct. 2 or Oct. 3.
