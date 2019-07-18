Dennis M. Borgwardt, age 68, of Janesville died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born in Milton, Wisconsin, on May 8, 1951, the son of Eugene and Esther (Osmond) Borgwardt. He graduated from Milton High School in 1969. Dennis was employed by the railroad, Dana Corporation, Shumway Appliance and for over 30 years by Wisconsin Power and Light Company (Alliant Energy). He married Diane Schumacher in January of 1972. She died in 1991. Dennis married Becky (Beinema) Barbieur on September 16, 1995. He loved his Wisconsin sports teams including the Badgers, Brewers and Packers. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at the cabin up north, old cars and playing in pickup basketball games. Above all else, family was the most important thing in his life. He would do anything for them without hesitation.
Dennis is survived by his wife Becky; three daughters: Betsy (Renaud) West, Tammy (Greg) Clark and Sara (Daryl) Pett; three step-daughters: Kathy (Dean) Johnson, Jennifer Kosak and Laura Barbieur (Chad Marshman); 14 grandchildren: Ayden, Alex, Adalyn, Katya, Zane, Chayton, Natalie, Trent, Trevor, Clarrissa, Kierra, Lyrric, Olivia and Lilly; his brothers, Dan (Debra) Borgwardt, and Don (Linda) Borgwardt; his sisters, Jan Torpy, Joan Schultz, and Joyce Eastman; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Nancy Beinema; his brother-in-law Jim Case; and numerous nieces, nephews and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane; his parents; sister, Judy Case; twin brother, Dale Borgwardt; brother David Borgwardt; granddaughter Kaya Clark; and nephew Troy Borgwardt.
A memorial visitation of remembrance will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“A special thank you to Dr. Castillo for his kind compassionate care. Also, to his buddies, Bob, Jere, Kerry, Steve, Hal, Mike and Gene, you guys are the best – Bless you all.”
