Milton resident Emma Robinson is again collecting names of Milton community members who are on active duty.
The names will be written on buttons attached to yellow ribbons that will decorate a holiday tree in Veterans Park.
Once the tree is decorated, she said the idea is family and friends can go to the park, take a picture of their ribbon and send the picture to the person whose name is on the button.
There is no cost to participate.
Call or text Robinson at (608) 289-9296.
