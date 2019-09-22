My love for potato salad has a somewhat unconventional beginning. As a child, I did not care for the popular potato dish, but it seemed to appear at every graduation party, birthday celebration, and holiday gathering. Often these gatherings consisted of brats (this is Wisconsin, of course!), fruit selections, and one or more options of potato salad. Growing up, I eventually saw this pattern, and realized potato salads are staples at Wisconsin potlucks. This meant I better give these salads a try, or risk losing out on half of the food at some gatherings. Today, I’m glad middle-school Abigail gave potato salad a try, because it quickly became one of my favorite side dishes!
Since then, I have learned the interpretations of potato salad are endless. Though general variations differ by region, most varieties stem from a family recipe, handed down for generations. Secret ingredients differentiate creamy vs. chunky, mild vs. spicy and simple vs. complex recipes. There is no one correct way to make a potato salad, but starting with Wisconsin potatoes is sure to put your dish in the winning category.
I’ve included my new favorite recipe for all-Wisconsin mascarpone potato salad below. This recipe truly highlights our state’s agriculture diversity, as you mix together vegetables, an herb, and cheese all grown and made here in Wisconsin.
All-Wisconsin Mascarpone Potato Salad
Ingredients:
• 5 medium, red Wisconsin potatoes
• ½ cup Wisconsin onion
• ¼ cup fresh Wisconsin dill
• ½ tub Crave Brothers Farmstead Mascarpone cheese
• Juice from one lemon
• 2 TBS olive oil
• Salt and pepper
Directions:
1. Dice up 5 medium potatoes. I like to leave the red skins on for added color!
2. Boil until just slightly tender.
3. Drain and cool.
4. Chop up the onion and fresh dill.
5. Mix together potatoes, dill and onion.
6. Meanwhile, stir together mascarpone cheese, juice from one lemon, and olive oil. The mixture should be creamy when done mixing.
7. Carefully fold mascarpone mix into potatoes, dill and onion.
8. Salt and pepper to taste.
My favorite variety for potato salad is the round red potato. Rosy-skinned and white-fleshed, Wisconsin Round Red potatoes have a firm, smooth, and moist texture. These characteristic make them well-suited for salads, roasting, boiling, and steaming. The Wisconsin Round White potatoes are also a good variety to choose for potato salad.
As a leading potato-producing state, Wisconsin is known for not only quantity, but also for the quality of our potatoes. Quality Wisconsin potatoes are grown all over our state, with a large concentration found in the Central Sands region. The sandy soil makes for prime potato producing land. An ideal growing climate combined with progressive farming practices, state-of-the-art storage facilities, and world-class research all help our spuds stand out above the rest. Whether you need a potato for baking, mashing, roasting, steaming, slow cooking, grilling, frying or even blanching, Wisconsin has a spud for you.
When you choose Wisconsin potatoes, your dollars stay local and support our local economy. Celebrate your Wisconsin potato pride, and learn more about our potatoes at eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.
Abigail Martin, a 2014 graduate of Milton High School, is the 72nd Alice in Dairyland. Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador works with media professionals to share the importance of agriculture to Wisconsin’s economy and way of life.
