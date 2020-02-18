Three-second period goals lifted Oregon to a 5-1 win over Milton in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Oregon.
The Panthers netted the first goal of the game 4 minutes, 48 seconds into the first period, but the Red Hawks equalized 13:47 into the first with an even-strength goal from junior Luke Hessenauer.
Oregon scored three even-strength goals in the second period to gain separation from Milton going into the final period. The Panthers tacked on one last goal in the third.
Senior goalie Luke Grote collected 44 saves in the defeat.
Milton ended it regular season with a defeat to DeForest, but statistics were unavailable by publication,
Milton (5-18-1, 1-10-1 Badger South) took on Whitefish Bay in an opening-round playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, but results were not available by publication time.
If the 11th-seeded Red Hawks win, they will play Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc Friday, Feb. 21, in Delafield at 7 p.m.
