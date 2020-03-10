Conroy’s Pub & Grub Revised, 3515 W. County Road M, in Edgerton is getting ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage starting at noon Saturday.
Reubens, black and tans, and fine Irish whiskeys are also planned.
Edgerton native Chef Keith Conroy and his wife, Rose, don’t necessarily wait until St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate. Keith said corned beef and cabbage is the special maybe two three times a year.
Specials vary and Keith said he’s looking to add a steak night and other themed specials.
On Fat Tuesday, Keith who had managed the kitchen at an authentic Cajun and Creole restaurant for five years, said the special was jambalaya, etouffee and chicken and sausage gumbo.
Keith’s cooking experience includes serving as the executive banquet chef at The Madison Concourse Hotel, as an executive chef at Edgerton Towne Country Club and as a sous chef at major hotels in Phoenix and Chicago. After serving in the Navy from 1976 to 1982, he started as a short order cook, he moved to Phoenix and did an apprenticeship at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute.
At Conroy’s Pub & Grub Revised, Keith works in the kitchen. Rose, who has full-time job at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, works in the front of the pub, taking care of tasks such as scheduling and training.
Together Keith and Rose compete in Edgerton’s Chilimania.
At the pub, Keith said soups — and other items are made from scratch – no canned, no frozen, all fresh ingredients.
The menu includes sandwiches, salads, made-to-order pizzas and monster wraps.
“Monster” refers to the size of the wraps, which include chicken bacon, BLT, chicken pesto, chicken Caesar and spicy steak.
The Build-Your-Own Burger can be topped with an egg, any style. The ribeye steak sandwich is served on baguette roll with a side of steak sauce or au jus. The Pub House Club Sandwich is a triple decker masterpiece with sliced turkey breast, sliced ham, baby Swiss, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked on toasted wheat, Texas toast or thick-cut marble rye.
Tuesday is Taco Tuesday. Wednesday is an Italian day. Friday’s fish fry includes beer-battered and baked Atlantic cod, beer-battered Canadian walleye and bluegill.
“We have an awesome fish fry,” Keith commented.
The pub tends to be full on Fridays and Rose added, “Everybody loves his potato pancakes.”
Conroy’s Pub & Grill is “revised” because the Conroys previously had a pub at 708 S. Jackson Street (formerly the 708 Club) in Janesville. They closed the pub there in August and opened the new location in October 2019. The restaurant had been Off the Hook Grub & Pub.
The Indianford location, with views of the dam, is closer to the Conroys’ home. The adult children of Rose and stepchildren of Keith (Brooke Trick, Tye and Nichole Trick, and Derek Trick, and grandson Ryan Trick, 5) live in the area and helped get the restaurant ready.
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Keith said.
“I like it here,” said Rose of the location.
Keith referred to the pub, now painted brighter, green and gold, as a Packers bar and a place people can come to watch games and NASCAR races.
Rose said recently a customer said, “It’s nice to know we can come here and bring the family.”
“We’re a local establishment that prides itself in good service and good food,” Keith said. “We have a warm and friendly atmosphere.”
And, there’s free popcorn.
Conroy’s Pub & Grub is opens at 10 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed on Monday (that may change in summer).
On Sunday, breakfast and bloody marys are on the menu and there’s free smelt, wings and popcorn shrimp until noon.
