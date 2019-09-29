KANDU Industries, Inc. has been awarded $25,000 from United Way Blackhawk Region to support placing 90 individuals in KANDU's Community Employment Program within a year. Once that's accomplished, another $25,000 will be awarded in the second year of the two-year community grant cycle.
KANDU’s Community Employment Program connects with area businesses to match employment opportunities to interested disabled or disadvantaged individuals with barriers to employment. Employees are trained on-site and professionally monitored by KANDU, all while working within their particular skill set and area of interest.
KANDU is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that creates, promotes and provides diverse opportunities within the community that offer persons with disabilities or disadvantages the opportunity to pursue greater independence and meet their full potential.
