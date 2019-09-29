Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.