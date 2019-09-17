The Milton boys soccer team dropped its first Badger South match of the season, falling to Monona Grove, 5-0, Tuesday, Sept. 10, on the road.
The Red Hawks (5-4, 0-1) then picked up two of three victories at the Milton Invitational, which was held Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, in Milton.
Monona Grove 5, Milton 0
“We knew tonight would be one of our toughest games of the season,” Wagner said. “Monona Grove are the favorites for the Badger South Conference and they showed us why tonight.”
The Red Hawk defense held the Silver Eagle offense scoreless for almost the entire first half, but Monona Grove finally broke through in the 40th minute.
Monona Grove added four more goals after the break.
Senior goalie Maverick Attwood was busy in the goal for the Red Hawks, racking up 19 saves.
“Maverick definitely kept us in the game tonight,” Wagner said. “He had some great saves.”
Milton Invitational
The Red Hawks started off the invitational with a 6-0 victory over Milwaukee Lutheran on Friday night.
Senior Tim Vidruk and senior Declan Riley both scored twice in the win. Junior Aidan Conger and sophomore Gavin Clarquist also added one goal each.
Conger’s two goals put his season total at four.
“It was a pretty dominant performance by our guys,” Wagner said.
Like Friday, Milton started off Saturday with another win, this time a 3-1 victory over Big Foot.
The goals were spread out once again, with Clarquist, Riley and junior Bryce Eckert all finding the back of the net.
“Saturday was the bigger test,” Wagner said. “We knew we could get through Big Foot, so Delavan was our real threat.”
Delaven-Darien did prove to be the Red Hawks’ real threat, defeating Milton, 4-0.
“I watched Delavan play a few times,” Wagner said. ‘While they had some strong players, it was a team we should have been able to play with.”
“No one stepped up against Delavan and in fact we didn’t really show up to play. I was definitely disappointed in the way we played,” Wagner added.
The Comets ended up winning the tournament.
Milton played Stoughton on Tuesday, Sept. 17, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will host Waukesha North Thursday, Sept. 19, in Milton at 7 p.m.
