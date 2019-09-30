The Milton High School Red Hawk Marching Band in its first weekend of competition this season brought home second- and third-place trophies.
On Saturday, the band traveled to Waukesha for the Waukesha South Marchfest Invitational. Fourteen bands from throughout Wisconsin competed in four divisions based on school enrollment. Each band was evaluated by a panel of eight adjudicators, each concentrating on a different aspect of each band’s performance. Scores were then combined with 100 points being the highest score possible. In the AAA division, Milton competed against five bands and placed third.
Waukesha South Marchfest Invitational Class AAA Results:
1st Place – Waukesha West High School, 82.075
2nd Place – Waukesha North High School, 81.625
3rd Place – Milton High School, 76.7
4th Place – Greenfield High School, 69.225
5th Place – South Milwaukee High School, 64.975
6th Place – Watertown High School, 54.45
On Sunday, the band returned to Waukesha to compete in the Waukesha West Fox River Invitational. Eight bands again competed in four divisions based on school enrollment. Milton improved both its score and placing to finish in second.
Waukesha West Fox River Invitational Class AAA Results:
1st Place – Waukesha North High School, 80.138
2nd Place – Milton High School, 77.363
3rd Place – Cedarburg High School, 74.7
The band will be on the road again this weekend traveling to Greendale
High School on Saturday, Oct. 5, (Milton will perform at 4:45 p.m.)
and Franklin High School on Sunday, Oct. 6 (Milton will perform at
1:30 p.m.).
