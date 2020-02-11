The Milton boys swimming team placed sixth at the Badger South Conference Meet Saturday, Feb. 8, at Monona Grove High School.
Milton scored 260 points, while Madison Edgewood won the conference meet with 469 points.
Sophomore Ryker Bailey finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.08 seconds. He also placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.49.
In the 100-yard freestyle, senior Cole Witt clocked in with a time of 52.73. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Witt timed in at 1:08.68.
Both were good for fifth-place finishes.
Sophomore Rider Jarzen placed sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.72. Senior Devin Woodcock finished seventh in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:22.37.
In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Brady Case took eighth with a time of 2:05.13. Sophomore Erik Schultz earned an eighth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:41.03.
Milton will swim in a WIAA sectional Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15, at Beloit Memorial High School Natatorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.