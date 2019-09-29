The Aging & Disability Resource Center will host a free Rock County Caregiver Boot Camp on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Job Center, 1900 Center Avenue, Janesville. Cori Marsh, dementia care specialist at the Aging & Disability Center and Bonnie Beam-Stratz of the Alzheimer’s Association will team up to provide education and support for families coping with the memory loss of a loved one.
The boot camp will cover topics such as what memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s is and what the diagnosis might mean, what you might expect, planning for the future, local resources and communication tips when dealing with difficult subjects such as driving.
“It doesn’t matter where your loved one lives, what matters is families having the information they need to assist their loved one to the best of their ability. Our day will be packed with information, support and even some laughter, says Marsh.” She goes on to say that “over 3,600 people have Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia in Rock County, we want to offer education and support to those families and answer the questions they might have.”
The program if completely free and will include all the materials, snacks and lunch. Preregistration is required by October 4. Contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 for more information or to register.
For more information please contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or cori.marsh@co.rock.wi.us or visitwww.co.rock.wi.us/adrc.
