The City of Milton Common Council approved on Aug. 20 overnight Merchant Row on-street parking restrictions. The measure came after council, during an Aug. 6 meeting, opted to pass a first reading of new language within an ordinance, hoping, in the interim, council members said, to learn more from residents and businesses about their thoughts on the proposed action.
Restrictions apply to parking stalls on the east side of Merchant Row.
During their most recent meeting, council passed the measure, opting to waive a third reading, codifying the new language.
As noted during the Aug. 6 meeting, new language was designed, city officials said, to bring current enforcement practices and codification into better alignment.
The language removed on-street overnight parking restrictions from the west side of Merchant Row, but kept restrictions in place on the east side.
With the new language, parking remains prohibited on the east side of Merchant Row between the hours of 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. The restriction is designed to prevent people from parking cars for multiple days in spaces area business owners have said they need for their customers, City Administrator Al Hulick said during the Aug. 6 meeting.
Parking spaces on the east side of the street are directly in front of businesses, he said.
During public comments on Aug. 6, Mike Jacobson, owner of Jake’s Junction Pub, 130 Merchant Row, did not support the new language, saying that his customers were acting responsibly when they opted to leave their cars overnight and find a safe ride home. Cleaning crews also used the spaces, he said.
Lori Jacobson said other businesses were not competing for spaces during the specified early-morning hours. The Jacobsons thought restrictions should be removed from both sides of the street. They said they had talked with other business owners who shared their view.
During the Aug. 6 meeting, Council member Lynda Clark suggested council pass a first reading only of the language, giving community members time to weigh in.
The motion passed 4-1, with council member Theresa Rusch voting against the measure.
During the Aug. 20 meeting, Hulick told council members that there was a request from the Jacobsons, asking council not to adopt the language that evening, allowing them time to gather additional information. Hulick said the Jacobsons had a petition showing support for their earlier request that overnight parking restrictions not be left in place on the east side of Merchant Row.
The Jacobsons were not in attendance during the Aug. 20 meeting.
Clark cited opportunities for overnight parking in other nearby areas. She thought allowing 24-hour parking throughout a downtown area would “open up stuff we don’t need; it will make people uncomfortable,” she said.
Council passed the measure by unanimous vote, waiving the third reading.
