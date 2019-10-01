About 600 people attended the Blackhawk Community Credit Union (BHCCU) grand opening celebration according to estimates made by participating vendors, BHCCU Chief Executive Officer Sherri Stumpf said. The festivities were held in and around the new branch, 110 Parkview Dr., Thursday, Sept. 26.
“We always throw a great party. We are known for always having fun things to do and lots of giveaways, and good food. We were glad to be able to sponsor ‘Taste of Milton.’ Some of the food vendors are our customers and it gives them a chance to showcase their food and have exposure to our members,” Stumpf said.
Taste of Milton vendors included Rockie’s Hometown Pizza and Subs, The Buckhorn Supper Club, Mitchell House Coffee, Fredrick’s Supper Club, Milton Family Restaurant, Natalie’s Parkview Café, and Hawks Orchard. Food was free to event-goers.
Timber Hill Winery and Northleaf Winery offered wine sampling, and the Cone Zone and Gourmet Kettle Korn provided tasty treats.
Children enjoyed an array of games, including a bounce house and an inflatable obstacle course, and a long line ended at the “money grab” booth.
Community organizations, including the Milton Area Youth Center, the Milton Historical Society, the Milton Courier and the Milton School District, provided information, and WCLO/WJVL radio broadcasted from the event.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was organized by the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, Stumpf said.
The BHCCU mascot, "Earnest" the black hawk, greeted guests and posed for photo ops.
According to Stumpf, BHCCU opened its first Milton branch, located in the Piggly Wiggly shopping plaza, 701 S. Janesville St., about five years ago, and while the 2,000-square-foot leased space served the branch well, she said: “We are glad to have a permanent space in Milton. It shows our commitment to the community, and we can now offer all the same services that are offered in Janesville.
“Now we have a full service building with a drive through. The community space, available to members during daytime hours, has doubled in size.”
The new building has 9,600 square feet, including a new 1,400-square-foot community space located in the basement of the new branch, Stumpf said.
Office and storage space has also increased. The new branch has a larger break room for employees and more parking, Stumpf said. New services also include a night deposit box and safety deposit boxes.
“We are excited about our central location. We love to be a part of the community,” Stumpf said, adding that while inside space is reserved for member use, outside space will be available for public use. Future plans include a gazebo, she said.
BHCCU purchased the former Educator’s Credit Union building in April and began renovations shortly thereafter.
According to Stumpf, BHCCU has a total of 51,000 members. Some 3,337 are members through the Milton branch.
