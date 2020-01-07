Surrounded by shelves teeming with food, Milton Community Action Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, volunteers Kyla Wilson, Carol Hulburt and Gail Slepekis noted strong community support for the food pantry and shared goals and programming for 2020.
“We are blessed in this community,” Wilson, who serves as co-chair with Selpekis of the pantry’s governing committee, said.
Often, when speaking with other area food pantry volunteers, Slepekis said, she learns they face food shortages. The Milton food pantry usually has what it needs, especially during the holidays, she said.
In December, Hulburt, who serves the committee as treasurer, said, the pantry did not spend any money buying food because community food donations met the need within the Milton school district.
“Our community is very generous,” she said, noting as example the Richard and Kelly Jones family, which, she said, purchased $500 worth of food and personal care items on Christmas Eve for donation to the pantry.
In 2019, she said, the food pantry benefited from numerous food drives run by area schools, church congregations and businesses, and collected cash donations used to help those in need.
While the community has always been supportive, space constraints and a lack of community awareness contributed to the pantry’s humble start, the volunteers said.
“In the beginning, it was hard to get even as much as $5,000 to buy food. At one point, we had $90 in our account,” Hulburt said.
Pantry history
Slepekis said records documenting the pantry’s inception begin in the early 1970s within the Charlie Bluff neighborhood of Newville. A community-based volunteer group formed, looking to help families during the holiday with “holiday baskets.” The efforts were funded through dances and breakfast fundraisers, she said.
In 1973, the group distributed 30 Christmas baskets to families in need, she said.
In 1979, Milton began an interfaith group to help supply an identified community need. The initiative began within a room at St. Mary’s church. The group began distributing government surplus and donated items, Slepekis said. By 1984, the group had outgrown its space, prompting a move into basement space provided by the Seventh Day Baptist Church in what is today the building used by the Milton Area Youth Center (MAYC) on Vernal Avenue.
Through combined efforts made by the Milton and Charlie Bluff volunteers, by 1986, the group delivered 40 Thanksgiving baskets and 46 Christmas baskets, Slepekis said.
In 1993, the interfaith group was incorporated as the Milton Community Action Group, Inc., adding board governance and formalizing its mission to serve anyone within the Milton school district.
The following year, Slepekis said, the nonprofit supplied 41 Easter baskets, 39 Thanksgiving baskets and 43 Christmas baskets. Postal food drives also were initiated, she said. In 2003, the pantry began helping with school supplies.
In 2004, identifying again a need for more space, the group purchased the former Tonya’s Dance Studio on Hilltop. The building had previously been used as an American Legion Hall, Slepekis said.
The single-story, approximately 1,800-square-foot building was purchased for about $70,000, the volunteers recalled, and needed extensive renovations with much attention paid to flooding in the building’s basement. The pantry moved into the building in 2005.
By 2011, Slepekis said, the pantry was serving 1,500 families and delivering 150 Christmas baskets, and gifts for 200 children.
Community need
Need within the community has fluctuated over the years, the women said.
“There was a need all along,” Wilson said.
While the pantry was housed at St. Mary’s, Wilson said, she believed the need was less than it is today because the city of Milton was smaller.
When the food pantry was new in Milton, Slepekis said: “I think a lot of people didn’t know where it was.” After moving to the new location on Hilltop, she said, “it is so much more noticeable.”
“Right now our shelves are full. This will be gone in a month. We go through about this much food every two weeks,” Hulbert said, pointing to the seasonal bounty.
Holidays are when the shelves are most stocked. A need to fill shelves is more noticed in the spring and mid-summer when school is not in session, she said.
Summer is when food donation sometimes dwindle, Wilson said, and that’s when the pantry sometimes has to purchase food. Typically, the pantry might spend $5,000 a month on food during the summer and $3,500 each month during the winter.
In 2019, excluding December, which Hulburt said had not yet been calculated, total operations and maintenance costs to run the food pantry building were approximately $9,546. Cost associated with augmenting food donations was $43,439. The pantry buys food when product donations do not cover monthly need, Wilson said. Approximately 2,198 clients were served in 2019.
Month-to-month stats show, in 2019, excluding December, the largest number of clients visited the pantry in August (255) and June (224).
Costs to operate the building were highest in January ($2,407). Client care was the most expensive in October ($9,536), followed by July ($6,944) and November ($6,679).
When looking at donations used to buy food, realize that that does not include the in-kind donations and food product donations that are also used to support client need, Wilson said.
Every month, there are people in the community who regularly make dollar and food donations. There are also people who come with isolated donations. It all helps, Hulburt said.
During the last year or two, the volunteers said, they have seen a decrease in the number of families that need food assistance during the holidays.
Said Hulburt: “Some of the people who used to need help come back to give help.”
“We feel like we are missing people,” Wilson said. Still, the pantry is currently serving between 150 and 175 families on a monthly basis, she said.
Over the last two years, the pantry has supplied 108 baskets at Christmastime, Slepekis said.
When the pantry does buy supplies, it is usually paper and personal care products, Hulburt said.
Goals for 2020
“There is a growing need to help kids who come to school hungry,” Wilson said.
Pantry initiatives include offering needed supplies to children through various youth-centered organizations that request help, especially by providing snacks through the schools, the volunteers said.
Need is sometimes expressed through the school district’s social workers who have identified personal care items for middle and high school students, and snacks for all school-aged children that they can fix themselves, Wilson said. She cited breakfast bars, cereals and other items that don’t involve cooking as examples of the type of snacks that are needed.
The pantry has also helped with funds to pay delinquent lunch accounts at school, she said.
Pantry volunteers also are looking to get the word out to those people in need whom they might be missing, they said.
In seeking donations, they said, the goal is to continue to meet the need with the same support that they have traditionally been getting.
Said Hulburt: “I’m amazed this community continues to come through like it does.”
Another 2020 goal is to bring more donations to the pantry during the months of June through September.
Hours of operation
The pantry is open Wednesdays, between 2 and 4 p.m. for food distribution. Volunteers are also at the pantry on Wednesday between 9 and 11 a.m. The morning hours are used mostly to accept deliveries, pantry literature states, but those with scheduling conflicts in the afternoon can visit the pantry during morning hours.
The pantry is also open on the first and third Monday of each month between 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Food pantry volunteers are organized through participating churches, with each church supplying two volunteers for Wednesday distributions. Volunteers work in six-week cycles.
Rewarding work
While the women agree serving the food pantry is like a fulltime job, it is also very rewarding.
Said Slepekis: “The reward comes through just knowing that you make a difference. That’s why I do it.”
Said Hulburt: “We get thank-you cards from people we help. The people who don’t expect it are the people who feel the most like they’ve been blessed by it. The cards are evidence that we’ve made a difference.”
Said Wilson: “I am glad when we reach the ones in great need. Sometimes it is pride that has kept them from coming and when they come there is the knowledge that we are helping someone get through a rough time, and that’s very rewarding.”
