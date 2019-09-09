An Edgerton man died Sunday after being run over by a bulldozer, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Emergency first responders reported at 5:31 p.m. to the 8200 block of North Bowers Lake Road in the Town of Milton where the victim was doing excavating work alone, according to the release.
The 30-year-old victim was found unresponsive. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene, the release said.
Responders included Rock County sheriff’s deputies, City of Milton police, and Janesville, and Milton and Milton Township fire departments and MD-1.
A Rock County Sheriff’s detective and Rock County medical examiner personnel responded to complete a death investigation. The investigation is ongoing, but the news release states at this time the cause of death is believed to be a tragic accident.
