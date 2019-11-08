The Janesville Police Department is partnering with Ring, LLC, most commonly known for Ring Video Doorbells. Ring currently works with over 400 law enforcement agencies throughout the country and several in the state of Wisconsin.
The partnership will allow the Janesville Police Department to communicate and interact with the community, specifically through the Ring Neighbors app. New and existing users of the Neighbors app will be able to upload video from their Ring devices or other home security systems to the portal. Citizens without Ring devices or home security systems may still join the Neighbors app to view content and comment on existing posts.
The police department will have the ability to communicate with the citizens uploading their videos through this portal. Additionally, the police department will be able to request video from portal users within a geographical range of an incident we are investigating. Posts made by app users other than law enforcement do not display the user’s identity or location.
Ring launched the Neighbors app in May of 2018 as part of their mission to support safer neighborhoods and more connected communities by creating a free tool for residents and local law enforcement to share real-time local crime and safety information whether or not they own a Ring device.
Law enforcement can only view content residents have publicly posted to the Neighbors app or that they have decided to share with law enforcement in response to a specific request.
The Neighbors app is available for free on iOS, Android and FireOS devices.
Residents can text “JOINTODAY” to 555888 from their smartphone to receive a link to download the Neighbors app.
Once downloaded, residents can join their digital neighborhood and use the app to:
• View neighborhood activity,
• Share crime and safety related videos, photos, and text,
• Receive regional safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and selected crime and safety news sources.
Like other social media sharing platforms, law enforcement participation on the Neighbors app is not meant to replace 911. If residents see a crime occur they are encouraged to immediately report the incident by dialing 911 or the Rock County Communications Center non-emergency number of (608)757-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.