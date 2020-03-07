In its first state meet in nine seasons, the Milton/Edgerton gymnastics team took sixth at the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet Friday, March 6, in Wisconsin Rapids.
Milton scored 138.967 points to finish in sixth place.
Hartford won the Division 1 crown by scoring 144.75, beating second-place Wilmot by more than 2.5 points.
The Red Hawks were led by senior Caroline Burki on floor (8.783), sophomore Ireland Olstad on uneven bars (8.817) and balance beam (9.45) and freshman Hannah Dunk on vault (9.117).
Olstad (beam) and Dunk (vault) will compete in the individual portion of the state meet Saturday, March 7, in Wisconsin Rapids.
An updated version of this story will appear in the March 12 edition of the Milton Courier and online at a later date.
