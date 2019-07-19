Masen R. Crotty, 20, Milton, died Tuesday, July 15, 2019, in the Town of Milton. A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Concourse Hotel, Madison. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
